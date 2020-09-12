Anorak News | The topless Extinction Rebellion protest – photo

The topless Extinction Rebellion protest – photo

Ooh-err. Topless @ExtinctionR protestors have chained themselves to the gates of Parliament this morning. pic.twitter.com/fLfxDpNh8x — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) September 10, 2020

Go topless to prevent the extinction of all life on Earth. The Extinction Rebellion protesters did it because something “Can’t Bare the truth”. That’s a pun. But it’s not quite true – they were only half bare. And all women. The motto isn’t as effective as the “I’d rather go naked than wear fur” coined by Peta. But it’s less chaffing than the naked bike ride. why do people go naked to make point about Gaia – and what are sot of us looking at?

Anorak

