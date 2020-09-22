Anorak News | Russell Brand and his dog introduce apricots and cinnamon to the working man

Russell Brand and his dog introduce apricots and cinnamon to the working man

You don’t need to like Russell Brand to see that he’s rather good at what he does. And what he does well is media with a lot of ‘me’. It’s made him wealthy and famous. Yesterday Brand went on twitter to talk about his dog, an Alsatian called Bear. He told us that two working-class men ‘independently described him in surprisingly poetic language. “Apricot” coloured said one. “Cinnamon” said another.’

Moose Allain nailed it:

I love Bear. He brings out the beauty in people. Today two working class men independently described him in surprisingly poetic language. “Oi oi saveloy!” said one. “‘Ave a banana!” said another. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 21, 2020

Who would have guessed apricots are one of the working man’s five a day and the lower ranks have experienced cinnamon? Maybe they glimpsed the exotica in Brand’s walk-in larder when they were fixing his yurt?

