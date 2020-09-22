Anorak News | Russell Brand and his dog introduce apricots and cinnamon to the working man

Anorak

Russell Brand and his dog introduce apricots and cinnamon to the working man

by | 22nd, September 2020

You don’t need to like Russell Brand to see that he’s rather good at what he does. And what he does well is media with a lot of ‘me’. It’s made him wealthy and famous. Yesterday Brand went on twitter to talk about his dog, an Alsatian called Bear. He told us that two working-class men ‘independently described him in surprisingly poetic language. “Apricot” coloured said one. “Cinnamon” said another.’

Moose Allain nailed it:

Who would have guessed apricots are one of the working man’s five a day and the lower ranks have experienced cinnamon? Maybe they glimpsed the exotica in Brand’s walk-in larder when they were fixing his yurt?



