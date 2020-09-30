Anorak News | Luxury holiday company promotes Auschwitz death camp as part of Christmas ‘escape’ package

Luxury holiday company promotes Auschwitz death camp as part of Christmas ‘escape’ package

The marketing blurb for Inspired Luxury Escapes is tempting: book your “escape” to Krakow. There’s booze, sausages and the world’s No.1 Nazi death camp:

As the Christmas period approaches, Krakow transforms into a captivating winter wonderland. With the Old Town’s medieval streets providing the backdrop, wander 80 market stalls picking up unusual decorations while sampling traditional Polish dishes. Not to mention everyone’s favourite festive tipple – mulled wine. Included in our special offer is a tour of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious Nazi concentration camps.

Mulled wine and so much more than the more humdrum Nazi death camps advertised on other Christmas escapes:

Its a “great way to get into the Christmas spirit”:

Book now to ensure disappointment in the depravity of humankind.

