Anorak News | Spurs Balls: Eric Dier gets man managed through a poo

Spurs Balls: Eric Dier gets man managed through a poo

When Eric Died dashed from the pitch during Spurs Carabao Cup match with Chelsea, his manger, Jose Mourinho, was in hot pursuit. Dier needed the toilet.

The Standard’s James Olley was at the press conference:

Mourinho on Dier: “With Eric you can imagine what happened. I knew it, I was just pushing him to come back as soon as possible because [we had] no more changes and one player less. It was the consequence of something not human that he did [playing dehydrated & tired].”

Imagine getting man managed whilst taking a dump? From Special One to Number 2.

