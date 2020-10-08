Anorak News | Four clowns of the apocalypse descend on Fargo

Clowns can make anything worse. To Fargo, North Dakota, where Roxane Salonen and her teenage son are playing tennis. They spy four figures approaching. All four are wearing clown masks. They are the four clowns of the apocalypse. She calls the police and speaks to the media. The West Central Tribune takes up the story:

She said they were chanting something as they closed in on her and her son, but they quickly ran as she called the police who told her it was the second report of masked clowns in the city that night.

“Even if it was a practical joke, right now it probably isn’t a good time to be doing that, because there’s so much worry right now in the world,” Salonen said.

For Brenda Giere, the owner of Halloween Express, clown costumes have become more popular in her store over the past few years.

She said clown masks and suits have been outselling classic Halloween costumes like werewolves and pirates, just based on scare factor alone.