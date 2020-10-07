Anorak News | Life Apes Friday Night Dinner: Zach Margolin and Josie Singer’s Covid Christmas advert

Anorak

13th, October 2020

Zach Margolin says he has “got this year’s Christmas advert figured out.” He’s videoed his grandmother Josie Singer counting down the days til Christmas. Covid-19 has left her alone. She wants to see her loved ones.

It’s a fun advert with a neat take on the end that makes us all feel warm and fuzzy.

And it reminds us of that scene in Friday Night Dinner, Robert Popper’s hit TV show about a Jewish family who, like Josie, live in north west London. (Full disclosure: me too.) Do Jews celebrate Christmas? Is that a Christmas Tree or a Channukah Bush in the lounge? Isn’t Christmas, you know, just nice?

Happy Christmas!



