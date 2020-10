Watch Noel Edmonds being Alan Partridge as Keith Chegwin glimpses the oblivion

#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/0UIzp1EJoZ — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) October 18, 2020

Noel Edmonds being more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge is remarkable TV. Stay tuned for the closing shot as Keith ‘Cheggers’ Chegwin’s soul departs.

Anorak

