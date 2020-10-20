Anorak News | Huge 2000-year-old cat Nazca Line unearthed in Peru

Huge 2000-year-old cat Nazca Line unearthed in Peru

To Peru, where archaeologists have brushed the dust way to reveal a 2,000-year-old Nazca Line feasting the likeness of a cat. The enormous glyph was etched into a hill around 250 miles southeast of Lima, Peru. The big cat is about 120 feet long.

Why it’s there is mystery. Perhaps better to ask why it wouldn’t be there? We live in an age where big public works of art are all the go. That artists working for the Nazca peoples between 200 B.C. and 600 A.D. drew large artworks is a link to our shared past. And back then they didn’t have Netflix and Twitter to fill the day.

Not too far away from the big cat is a giant spider. And if the song is right, the images feature a trail which will ultimately end up with the bones of an old lady who swallowed a horse – to catch the cow, to catch the goat, to catch the dog, to catch the cat, to catch the bird, to catch the spider, to catch the fly.



I don’t know why she swallowed a fly. Best leave that puzzler for the scientists.

Anorak

