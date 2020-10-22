Anorak News | Nazis and Thunderbirds: Tabloid headlines are as dated as their readers

Nazis and Thunderbirds: Tabloid headlines are as dated as their readers
How do tabloids stay relevant in the digital age? By investing a fortune in quality journalism and attracting newsreaders to paper products, encouraging the hip and youthful to give newsprint the same respect they’ve rediscovered for radio, vinyl and books? Nah. Easier to keep the ageing readership you’ve already got and feed it headlines based on World War 2 (1939-1945) and Thunderbirds (1965-1966).
Time for a rethink…
Posted: 22nd, October 2020 | In: News, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink