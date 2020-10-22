Anorak News | Nazis and Thunderbirds: Tabloid headlines are as dated as their readers

Nazis and Thunderbirds: Tabloid headlines are as dated as their readers

How do tabloids stay relevant in the digital age? By investing a fortune in quality journalism and attracting newsreaders to paper products, encouraging the hip and youthful to give newsprint the same respect they’ve rediscovered for radio, vinyl and books? Nah. Easier to keep the ageing readership you’ve already got and feed it headlines based on World War 2 (1939-1945) and Thunderbirds (1965-1966).

When your cultural references are 55 years old, you know the industry is on its arse. pic.twitter.com/BgXNDkrbaq — Football365 (@F365) October 22, 2020

Time for a rethink…

