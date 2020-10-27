Anorak News | The unstoppable growth of game developers

The unstoppable growth of game developers

The Digital Age has brought impressive growth in numerous sectors, lifting those who embraced change and culling the ones who denied it. Chief among these was the video game industry that flourished under this new direction. Through massive console game blockbuster releases like God of War, casino gaming’s video slots that come with NetEnt Spins offers and mobile game hits like Candy Crush, the video game world has grown substantially over the years. With the obvious growth that has come and more importantly the rise in revenue that the industry boasts, game developers have grown in both size and talent ushering in a golden age for gaming.

But how did we get to this point and more importantly, what does the future hold for this unstoppable force?

The Past

From the start, game developers have had to contend with limited technology that could render images in real-time and at stable frame rates. This was all well and good for the simple outings like Pong and Space Invaders, but as the years rolled by and technology continued to improve, the hardware that developers worked with had to continuously improve as well. Luckily, the consistent increase in sales for video games, meant that producers and investors were keen to fork out more money for companies to create better hardware and for developers to create more ambitious games.

This ushered in a golden age for games, with developers taking world-building and story telling techniques to new heights to provide gamers with incredible experiences that they would remember for the rest of their lives. Improved technology allowed for bigger, more detailed game worlds for players to explore. Motion capture technology gave us more realistic acting performances. Through this medium you can see the snow landing on Arthur Morgan’s shoulders in Red Dead Redemption 2 and feel the anguish in Ellie’s eyes in The Last of Us Part II.

The whole system works in a cycle, sales generated from games fuel producers to splash more cash on new technology, which developers will push to new heights with great titles, which in turn attract even bigger sales figures with these successful, new releases.

The Future

The aforementioned cycle has gone on for eight generations, with the 9th generation just around the doorstep. But will this model continue to be followed in years to come?

Experts believe that the recipe is about to change quite drastically following this next generation. The goal here is to eliminate hardware completely from the player’s end and have gaming work as a subscription service that can be streamed at anytime and anywhere. This will change the way developers can use their tech.

By eliminating the bottleneck that consumer hardware creates, developers have a more open system with which to develop their new content (provided that the publishing companies backing them fork out the money). This will potentially revamp the industry as we know it and take things to the next level, where developers will have overcome one more hurdle in the quest to build the virtual world of their dreams.

Conclusion

Over the years, video game developers have done a brilliant job with adapting to technology, generation by generation to bring more engaging and immersive experiences to gamers everywhere. The growing demand has in turn fuelled the advancement of technology with which these experiences are built. This cycle has increasingly given us bigger and better content to play and with a major industry overhaul on the horizon, the future looks even brighter than ever.

