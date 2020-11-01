Anorak News | ‘Got the Bastard!’ Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe is dead

‘Got the Bastard!’ Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe is dead

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe is dead.



I remember the fear and paranoia. Relatives in Leeds getting the photofits – so many of them – and looking at men. Was it that man? That dad? The men who said it was them, who wanted to be the killer? The day the news broke that a copper had spotted something odd in a parked car and got him – my mum shouting across the road to a friend ‘Got the Bastard!’ as she met me at school. It was the story that haunted thoughts and prayers.

Dead now. The victims never forgotten.

Anorak

Posted: 13th, November 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink