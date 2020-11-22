Anorak News | Arsenal: Tierney checks on Leeds United ‘cheat’ Alioski after Pepe floors him with ‘headbutt’

Arsenal: Tierney checks on Leeds United ‘cheat’ Alioski after Pepe floors him with ‘headbutt’

Working under the premise that scoring a goal is for glory-hunters who don’t fully understand the nuances of the game, Arsenal achieved another glorious 0 in a 0-0 draw with Leeds United. With Leeds already on top, and Arsenal accidentally almost scoring – “Pepe inadvertently hit the crossbar with an attempted cross from the left” (sources Arsenal.com) – Pepe was sent off for the first time in his career. What did he do?

Arsenal.com describes the incident thus:

Mikel Arteta brought on Reiss Nelson at half-time but our gameplan was undermined when Pepe was sent off by Anthony Taylor once the referee had checked footage of his altercation with Alioski.

What kind of ‘altercation” is dealt with by the official Leeds United website:

Mikel Arteta went to his bench during the interval, bringing on Reiss Nelson with Willian departing. Just four minutes into the half, Pepe would join his teammate in the dressing room by getting a red card, for head butting Alioski.

Pepe is a pillock. And that headbutt? Is Alioskji ok? Broken nose. Concussion? Worse?! The BBC tells us:

The Ivorian, who has rarely justified his £75m fee, had a running battle with Alioski and eventually lost his patience with a ‘football headbutt’. Alioski threw himself to the ground…

A “football headbutt” is when you don’t actually headbutt someone?

📕 Red card for Pepe after a stupid reaction. Let his team down there.pic.twitter.com/pJ0jF0fYlO — SPORF (@Sporf) November 22, 2020

After the match former Glasgow Celtic player Keiran Tierney was keen to offer advice to the stricken Alioski:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kieran Tierney backing up his teammate Pépé but approaching Ezgjan Alioski following the red card incident.



Love this, @kierantierney1. pic.twitter.com/yeyh5jXpm9 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) November 22, 2020

Football – why do we bother?

Anorak

Posted: 22nd, November 2020 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink