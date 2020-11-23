Anorak News | The Gender Pay Gash

In the Times, talk turns to the gender pay gash, sorry, gap:

If you thought the days of the unreconstructed male needing to rule the financial roost in a marriage were long gone, it may be time to think again.

New research has found that husbands feel a thrill if a pay rise widens the gap between their earnings and those of their lower-paid wives — but women get no such kick if the roles are reversed.

The stereotype of the male breadwinner may still be “bigger than we give credit for”, said Vanessa Gash, a sociologist who co-authored the study of views of income by gender.