Anorak News | The British Library has apologised to the widow of Ted Hughes and withdrawn his name from a dossier of slavery profiteers

The British Library has apologised to the widow of late poet laureate Ted Hughes and withdrawn his name from a dossier of items with slavery links.”We regret profoundly the distress that this has caused, “says the library. “In particular we wish to apologise to Mrs Carol Hughes, widow of the late Poet Laureate”.

The British Library has been looking to cement its role as an “actively anti-racist organisation”. It has been making a list of items and people in its collection with alleged links to imperialism and slavery. Humble Hughes made the list because an ancestor born in 1592 benefitted from colonialism. He was Nicholas Ferrar, whose family was “deeply involved” with the London Virginia Company, set up to colonise North America, according to the library. He died childless.





