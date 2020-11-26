Anorak News | RIP Sir Diego Maradona – your only crime was not to be born English

RIP Sir Diego Maradona – your only crime was not to be born English

Diego Maradona (30 October 1960 – 25 November 2020) was the greatest footballer of all time. He was a true national hero. To mark his death, Argentina has declared three days of mourning. Had he been English, we’d have made it a decade long lament. No, make that 50 years of wailing and gnashing our teeth, the ululating reflecting the many decades since England won the World Cup in 1966.

Maradona was possessed of a sublime blend of rough desire and divine talent, qualities no more in evidence than in Argentina’s match with England in the quarter-final of the Mexico ’86 World Cup. After the “Hand of God” goal, in which he clearly punched the ball into the English net, Maradona scored one of the best goals of all time, slicing and burrowing through the England team at the Azteca stadium to take the game 2-1. The then England manager Bobby Robson called that second goal a “bloody miracle”.

In Argentina, they like the first one best.

Around four years earlier, the United Kingdom and Argentina had fought in The Falklands Conflict, a 10-week undeclared war over two British dependent territories in the south Atlantic. The fighting began on 2 April, when Argentina invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands, followed by the invasion of South Georgia the next day. The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with an Argentine surrender on 14 June, returning the islands to British control.

“In the pre-match interview we had all said that football and politics shouldn’t be confused, but that was a lie. We did nothing but think about that. Bollocks was it just another match!” Maradona wrote in his autobiography. Of the second goal he noted: “I wanted to put the whole sequence in stills, blown up really big, above the headboard of my bed”. And of the first: “I got a lot of pleasure from the other goal as well. Sometimes I think I almost enjoyed that one more. They both had their own charm.”

Two goals. Two fingers. Up yours Inglaterra!

Had he been English saluting the Germans, say, Maradona would have been knighted, feted and hailed a living legend. Maradona, the English national treasure who in media speak had a ‘dark side’, faced ‘his inner demons’ and ‘struggled with addiction’, but who was the best thing ever, the living embodiment of the English bulldog attitude and a ‘great ambassador’ for the spot he loved. He was our hero.

But Argentina had him. And England can only dream.

Diego Maradona with his parents, mother Dalma Salvadora Franco and father Diego Maradona Senior – 1980

Diego Armando Maradona in 2006

Diego Maradona – 1980

1986 World Cup – Quarter Final – Argentina v England – Mexico City – 22 Jun 1986. Diego Maradona scoring the ‘Hand of God’ goal VARIOUS

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona smokes a Cohiba cigar as he rides a sail boat in waters off Havana April 8. Maradona has been in Cuba since January on a rehabilitation program to try to kick the cocaine habit that almost cost him his life at the beginning of the year. AW/JP

DIEGO MARADONA WITH WIFE CLAUDIA VILLAFANE AND DAUGHTERS GIANINA AND DALMA NEREA DIEGO MARADONA AND FAMILY, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – 1994

DIEGO MARADONA DIEGO MARADONA CELEBRATING HIS BIRTHDAY IN SEVILLE, SPAIN – 1992

DIEGO MARADONA WITH HIS WIFE CLAUDIA AND HIS DAUGHTER DALMAH DIEGO MARADONA WITH HIS WIFE CLAUDIA AND HIS DAUGHTER DALMAH

Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafane Marriage of Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafane in Buenos Aires, Argentina – 1989

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Vittorio La Verde/Agf/Shutterstock (8600031a) Maradona arriving at San Paolo Stadium after signing for Napoli Maradona at San Paolo stadium, Napoli, Italy – 05 Jul 1984

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (77898c) Diego Maradona with his parents, mother Dalma Salvadora Franco and father Diego Maradona Senior DIEGO MARADONA 1980

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (77898b) DIEGO MARADONA DIEGO MARADONA 1980

MB2A55 FIFA World Cup – Mexico 1986 22.6.1986, Estadio Azteca, Mexico, D.F. Quarter-final Argentina v England. Diego Maradona celebrates after scoring the greatest goal the World Cup has ever seen, 2-0 against England. English fans in the stand don’t seem to agree.

HCGTX9 MARADONA, Diego Armando Maradona (right), 2006. ©Exception Wild Bunch/Courtesy Everett Collection

Anorak

Posted: 26th, November 2020 | In: News, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink