Eugene von Ransonnet-Villez: built a submarine to draw the ocean floor

Eugene von Ransonnet-Villez (1838 – 1926) was an Austrian a diplomat, painter, lithographer, biologist and explorer who built a personal submersible and drew what he saw beneath the waves. the sea.

This above image Ransonnet drew sitting in a diving bell in 1864-65 in Ceylon (today Sri Lanka).

Spotter: flashbak

Posted: 1st, December 2020 | In: Technology Comment | TrackBack | Permalink