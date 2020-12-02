Anorak News | Got wood? Massive penis goes missing in Germany

Got wood? Massive penis goes missing in Germany

If you get offered a large wooden penis about two-metres high, call the police. It might be stolen from the Allgäu region in Germany. The massive wooden wood has perched on the 1738-metre-high Grünten mountain near Rettenberg for years. “Someone must have sawed it over in a cloak-and-dagger operation,” the owner of the nearby Grüntenhütte lodge told the Allgäuer Zeitung.

Helmut Hunter, sorry, Holger Stabik from the police headquarters in Kempten is investigating. “Every possible clue is being investigated – but so far there are none,” he says.

Of course, you could just make another one. How hard can it be to fashion a massive knob from a tree? Or are locals just waiting for snow?

Anorak

