Gavin Williamson on the Covid vaccine is the most idiotic thing you will hear from him today – probably

Gavin Williamson tells Nick Ferrari the UK approved a vaccine first because 'we've got much better people and medical regulators than the French, Belgians and Americans have – because we're a much better country than every single one'. @NickFerrariLBC │ @GavinWilliamson pic.twitter.com/xy9x1g0SE5 — LBC (@LBC) December 3, 2020

Gavin Williamson is the Education Secretary. He might be a child. Here he is on LBC radio explaining why the UK “beat the world” to get the Covid-19 vaccine on order.

