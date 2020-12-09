Anorak News | This is lovely: 91-year-old British man gives a great TV interview after receiving Covid vaccination in London

This is lovely: 91-year-old British man gives a great TV interview after receiving Covid vaccination in London

this interview wins the day pic.twitter.com/HtnjnyLZwg — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 8, 2020

A 91-year-old London grandfather spoke beautifully to a CNN reporter after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination at Guys Hospital. “There’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?” he mused. After a “nasty lunch” and trouble finding a place to park his car, the man got his dose.

There is no footage of our hero then whipping off his jacket, screaming “I AM IMMORTAL!” before heading off to find his car and the fastest route to Ibiza.

Anorak

Posted: 9th, December 2020 | In: News, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink