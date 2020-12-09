Anorak News | This is lovely: 91-year-old British man gives a great TV interview after receiving Covid vaccination in London

This is lovely: 91-year-old British man gives a great TV interview after receiving Covid vaccination in London
A 91-year-old London grandfather spoke beautifully to a CNN reporter after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination at Guys Hospital. “There’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?” he mused. After a “nasty lunch” and trouble finding a place to park his car, the man got his dose.
- There is no footage of our hero then whipping off his jacket, screaming “I AM IMMORTAL!” before heading off to find his car and the fastest route to Ibiza.
