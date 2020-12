Katsushika Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa made with 50,000 LEGO bricks

To make your hobby also your job is the dream. Japan-based artist Jumpei Mitsui is a LEGO Certified Professional. Yeah, he makes objects from Lego for a living. He’s recently recreated Katsushika Hokusai’s woodblock print “The Great Wave off Kanagawa from 50,000 cobalt blue and white LEGO bricks.

See Mitsui’s wave at the Hankyu Brick Museum.

