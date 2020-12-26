Anorak News | Watch: The Watercress line light up at Christmas

Watch: The Watercress line light up at Christmas

“Tonight the BF and I went and stood on a bridge in the middle of nowhere to catch a glimpse of a train. It was well worth it,” tweets Tom Lynch.

The Watercress Line runs between Alresford and Alton.

The Mid Hants Railway started life in October 1865 as the Alton, Alresford & Winchester Railway and was intended to connect the existing lines at Alton and Winchester and provide an alternative route between London and Southampton… In 1937 the line from London to Alton was electrified which meant that the Mid Hants line was no longer part of a through route… The line, from Alresford to Alton, was subsequently purchased from British Rail in 1975 and through the hard work of the volunteers the first trains ran in May 1977 from Alresford to Ropley. The new company, based on volunteer staff, then re-opened the remaining line in stages, with the extension to Medstead & Four Marks in 1983 and final section to Alton in 1985.

You can book a ride on the Watercress Line here.

