Anorak News | UFC fighters can test positive for marijuana and still compete

UFC fighters can test positive for marijuana and still compete

Good news. Before your next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), you can smoke a spliff. Taking something that might well dampen your aggression and reflexes is not the most sensible move when the opponent is trying to knee you in the face. But you can do it. Returning a positive drugs test for for carboxy-THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, will only be a violation of the sports rules if the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is able to prove that an athlete intentionally used it for performance-enhancing purposes.

However the message is mixed. Last week the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended UFC fighter Bevon Lewis for six months and fined him $1,200 for a positive drug test for cannabis.

Is it right you should be banned from doing your job for smoking weed? Marijuana stays in a person’s system for weeks or months after usage. It’s possible that workers could use marijuana in their personal time in a place where it’s entirely legal to do so and get sanctioned for testing positive on a drug test when they’re back at work in a different location.

And what if a UFC fighter is permitted to use medical marijuana in one state but forbidden in another state? Maybe just legalise all drugs in spot, right?

Anorak

Posted: 17th, January 2021 | In: News, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink