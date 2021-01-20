Anorak News | Bad Car Ma: Car thief threatens to call police on victim whose child he also kidnapped

To Beaverton, Oregon, where a car thief is lecturing a mother on child care. Our hero accidentally kidnapped the woman’s child when he nicked her car. Insider has more:

He soon realized the 4-year-old was in the back seat and pulled back into the parking lot, returning the child to the mother — but not without scolding her, according to Beaverton police.

“He actually lectured the mother for leaving the child in the car and threatened to call the police on her,” a Beaverton police spokesman, Matt Henderson, told The Oregonian.

The thief ordered the mom to take the child before driving off in the car.

“Obviously, we’re thankful he brought the little one back and had the decency to do that,” Henderson said.