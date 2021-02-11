Anorak News | Winner of the 2021 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

Winner of the 2021 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

Escape the pandemic by stapping on an aqualung and diving into the oceans. its gorgeous down there. The winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021.

The winning entry was ‘Sharks’ Skylight’ by Renee Capozzola: “This image was taken in French Polynesia, which happens to be one of my very favorite places to photograph sharks.”

Lead image: by Oleg Gaponyuk.

