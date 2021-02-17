Anorak News | Specialist in failure: Spurs ‘will pay’ £34m to sack Mourinho

Specialist in failure: Spurs ‘will pay’ £34m to sack Mourinho

Why did Spurs hire Jose Mourinho? At Real Madrid, his second stint at Chelsea and Manchester United, his three most recent posts before Spurs came calling, Mourinho left under a cloud, key players lost and the club weary of his tireless self-promotion. He’s won plenty, of course, something he’d never tired of stating. And wherever his name appears, the English media loves to trot out the much repeated lines that he is ‘Special One’ and a “serial winner”.

Mourinho is the man who wins. With him you get neither philosophy nor building for the future; you simply get to win now. So the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss ended up at Spurs who wanted a winner to replace Mauricio Pochettino, a man as likeable as Mourinho is petulant, and whose only offence was to have lost the Champion’s League final. Now the talk is of Spurs firing Mourinho, something that would cost the club about £34.8m, according to A Bola.

To date the specialist in failure has reportedly raked in £63.5 from being sacked. If the latest figures are correct, the bill for clubs desperate to get shot of Moutinho would reach £100m. Little wonder he pops up on the telly to advertise gambling to willing mugs. Whichever way the chips fall, Mourinho always hits the jackpot.

Anorak

