Anorak News | Hawaii tourists arrested for bribing officials to escape quarantine

Hawaii tourists arrested for bribing officials to escape quarantine

Would you pay to bypass quarantine for Covic-19? Johntrell White, 29, and Nadia Bailey, 28, reportedly landed for a holiday in Honolulu without the necessary Covid-19 test forms they needed to avoid 10-days quarantine. White allegedly offered an official $2,000 to avoid quarantine. Bailey allegedly offered $1,000.

Then:

“Deputy sheriffs were notified and arrested the two visitors on suspicion of bribery. White and Bailey were later released and immediately flew back to the mainland. The investigation is ongoing.”

And how was your holiday? And does money make a difference, or are we all in this together?

If you could pay to bypass the rules, would you?

Anorak

Posted: 18th, February 2021 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink