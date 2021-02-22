Anorak News | David Baddiel and all Jews blamed for dead babies on Twitter

David Baddiel and all Jews blamed for dead babies on Twitter

David Baddiel has written a book on what it means to be a Jew. In Jews Don’t Count he looks at why so-called progressives love to be on the ‘right side of history’ and fight racism but whose righteous love does not extend to Jews. On Twitter, account “Alexandra Tohme” (@alextohme) seems unimpressed by it:

“Perhaps Baddiel would like to help “Make Jews Count” the amount of ordinance they’ve dropped on Lebanon. The amount of deaths. The amount of damage they’ve done. Jews don’t and shouldn’t count when they’re killing babies. On yer bike kike.”

Wonder if whoever wrote that revolting tweet about Jews and dead babies, and the one that followed about “cramming” Jews into “Golders Green”, read Baddiel’s book? More tweets followed:

We can only hope Jewish people in the UK are treated with the same respect Palestinians are in Palestine. Can’t we cram them all into Golders Green or something? — Alexandra Tohme (@alextohme) February 22, 2021

Update. The tweet on the account “@alextohme” in which she calls Baddiel a “kike” is no longer available.

Let’s finish with this:

Under a Corbyn government – tragedies like Grenfell have a much higher chance of being avoided



Vote Labour 💪🏽🌹

For the many not the few — Alexandra Tohme (@alextohme) December 2, 2019

Maybe it’s time to read Baddiel’s book.

