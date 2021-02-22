Anorak News | David Baddiel and all Jews blamed for dead babies on Twitter

David Baddiel and all Jews blamed for dead babies on Twitter
David Baddiel has written a book on what it means to be a Jew. In Jews Don’t Count he looks at why so-called progressives love to be on the ‘right side of history’ and fight racism but whose righteous love does not extend to Jews. On Twitter, account “Alexandra Tohme” (@alextohme) seems unimpressed by it:
“Perhaps Baddiel would like to help “Make Jews Count” the amount of ordinance they’ve dropped on Lebanon. The amount of deaths. The amount of damage they’ve done. Jews don’t and shouldn’t count when they’re killing babies. On yer bike kike.”
Wonder if whoever wrote that revolting tweet about Jews and dead babies, and the one that followed about “cramming” Jews into “Golders Green”, read Baddiel’s book? More tweets followed:
Update. The tweet on the account “@alextohme” in which she calls Baddiel a “kike” is no longer available.
Let’s finish with this:
Maybe it’s time to read Baddiel’s book.
