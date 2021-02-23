Anorak News | British Police warning: being offensive is not an offence unless it is, which it isn’t

Anorak

by | 23rd, February 2021

Wirral police offence

Police on Merseyside say “BEING OFFENSIVE IS AN OFFENCE”. But it isn’t. Superintendent Martin Earl reminds us of that in a statement. He says the earlier statement made by police on big billboard in a public place “although well-intentioned was incorrect”. Good to know the law when it’s your job to uphold it. Otherwise it looks more like a threat or a whim. Says Martin:

Offended?



