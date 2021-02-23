Anorak News | British Police warning: being offensive is not an offence unless it is, which it isn’t

British Police warning: being offensive is not an offence unless it is, which it isn’t

Police on Merseyside say “BEING OFFENSIVE IS AN OFFENCE”. But it isn’t. Superintendent Martin Earl reminds us of that in a statement. He says the earlier statement made by police on big billboard in a public place “although well-intentioned was incorrect”. Good to know the law when it’s your job to uphold it. Otherwise it looks more like a threat or a whim. Says Martin:

Statement from Superintendent Martin Earl regarding a message on an advan and our social media channels this weekend. pic.twitter.com/oyHs9eVtJM — MerPol Wirral (@MerPolWirral) February 22, 2021

Offended?

Anorak

