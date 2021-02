Amber Says : Facebook scammer uninvited to potato salad BBQ

The message asked Amber Jacobs for $50 to fix a flat tyre. “Hello it is your neighbor with some car trouble can you assist me.” Amber replied: “What type of neighbor would I be if I didn’t help you.”

