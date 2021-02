FUCKD and BOMBD : anti-vaxxers adopt Smiley symbol

The Smiley was drawn by Harvey Ball in the 1960s – and went all aceeeeedd in the 1980s. The beaming round yellow face was on records, T-shirt and Ecstasy tablets. Now it’s been adopted by anti-vaxxers and anti-facemask wearers using the #SmilesMatter hashtag. But not one of them thought to add the words ‘BOMBD’ or “FUCKD’ to the message.

Anorak

