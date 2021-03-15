Anorak News | Arsenal balls: Sanchez, Spurs and penalty to Robana

Arsenal balls: Sanchez, Spurs and penalty to Robana

Arsenal beat Spurs 2-1 in the Premier League, the visitor’s goal coming from a lush piece of skill by Eric Lemala. In the blink of an eye, he received the ball and scored the best rabona goal since the even better once he scored seven years ago against Asteras Tripolis. The way he snaked his left foot behind his right heel and then clipped the ball so it travelled flat and hard across the turf, a daisy-cutter into the bottom corner, was sublime. Before that magic and after it, Spurs were outplayed. The winning goal came from the penalty spot. And that’s what gives the media a chance to blather, mitigate and rule to deadline. Was it a penalty?

Spurs manger Jose Mourinho said it was defo no pen. He stood by the pitch and wagged his finger – a move that never fails to impress the adult its aimed at and make them rethink and change their mind. He then moaned some more after the match. On Match of the Day, former Spurs player Jemaine Jenas, was outraged that a penalty had been awarded.

"From an Arsenal perspective…they were lucky to get a penalty there."



Martin Keown reckons the Gunners had a bit of luck on their side today.



Agree? 😬



Watch #MOTD2 LIVE 👉 https://t.co/bJZLdZBVtG#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/CCisDzxSyk — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 14, 2021

Writing in the Guardian, Barney Ronay spotted a foul:

Perhaps José Mourinho will continue to dispute the award of that match-winning penalty just after the hour, with the score 1-1, as Davinson Sánchez came storming back to intercept a long pass to Alex Lacazette. Lacazette missed his shot at goal. Sánchez came barrelling right through his man all the same. Yes, it didn’t actually affect the game. But this was a foul in any sport you care to name – ice hockey, karate, Shrove Tuesday midden-ball.

In the Times, Henry Winter delivers a report in police log fashion:

After 64 minutes, Nicolas Pépé, who had replaced Saka at the break, really came to life, sending Alexandre Lacazette through on goal. Before the stretching Davinson Sánchez could challenge, Lacazette completely sliced his shot, the ball squirting left, away from goal. But Sánchez’s momentum took him into Lacazette, knocking him over. Michael Oliver pointed to the spot, VAR confirmed his judgment and Lacazette calmly sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

Maybe the clubs’ respective websites can clear it up? Arsenal’s tells us:

Nicolas Pepe was introduced for Bukayo Saka at the break, and the Ivorian’s wonderful pass to Lacazette inside the box resulted in a penalty. Lacazette failed to make good contact with his shot, but was cleaned out by Davinson Sanchez. Referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Lacazette himself dispatched.

And Spurs?

Sanchez was penalised for a challenge on Lacazette in the area despite the Arsenal player having already sliced his shot wide, and it was Lacazette who stepped up to send Hugo Lloris the wrong way from 12 yards.

So here it is, the foul (which it was):

"It is a glitch in the system" ❌



Dermot Gallagher believes Alexandre Lacazette was fortunate to be awarded a penalty v Spurs – but VAR is not here to re-referee the decision pic.twitter.com/Gsw8dji6yJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 15, 2021

PS: No foul given below. And in unrelated news: Harry Kane is the England captain:

Different rules for the English captain pic.twitter.com/kKDmV80ohS — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) March 14, 2021

Anorak

Posted: 15th, March 2021 | In: Arsenal, Sports, Spurs Comment | TrackBack | Permalink