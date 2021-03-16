Anorak News | Aphex Twin sells Virtual art for virtual fortune

Aphex Twin sells Virtual art for virtual fortune

I’m on @withFND 🌐



0x2B867e8B4EfDB9a792a5A9C5524B7f61CF143b4Ahttps://t.co/m8iEeChAzw — Aphex Twin (@AphexTwin) March 14, 2021

Electronic musician Aphex Twin, aka Richard James, has sold an NFT (non-fungible token) for $127,000 in Ether. The genuine digital artwork called “/Afx/weirdcore,” features an animated version of the artist’s face with sound. Fans will recognise it as harking back to the cover of Aphex Twin’s I Care Because You Do studio album released in 1995.

Says Aphex Twin: “We will spend a portion of the money on planting trees* and either donating to permaculture projects or setting them up ourselves, depending on how much we get.”

*Real trees?

Anorak

