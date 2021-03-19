Anorak News | Teen Vogue remove Alexi McCammond and her tweet-shaped moral stain

Teen Vogue remove Alexi McCammond and her tweet-shaped moral stain

Teenagers says such dumb things. Alexi McCammond was appointed editor of Teen Vogue, a magazine that binds the vapid weltschmerz of teenage experience into a corporate-clad glossy guide to help the uncool know which big brands who need go invest in. But McCammond is mired in accusations of racism and homophobia for tweets she posted years ago, when she was just 17 years old. Two weeks after being hired, she lost her job.

There’s the tweet about her “stupid Asian” and “Googling how to not wake up with swollen Asian eyes”. Another tweet went “you’re so gay”. When a baseball umpire reportedly came out as gay, she opined on twitter: ‘Why is this “newsworthy?”’

McCammond said sorry a few times And that should be enough. But adult staffers on the mag were upset she was given the job. Advertisers cancelled.

You cannot escape the past. A tweet serves as a tattoo on your moral character.

Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why – pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021

Pick your bias – and then pick your social media action plan:

The ideology of journalists — as measured by who they follow on Twitter. Huge tilt to the Left, as expected. Far to the Left of the average Twitter user. https://t.co/kbT5rIsm2L pdf pic.twitter.com/OxkpVlc6nX — Whyvert (@whyvert) March 18, 2021

