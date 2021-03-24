Anorak News | Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard injury update – media anatomy 101

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard injury update – media anatomy 101

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard was forced off with “an ankle knock” during Norway’s World Cup Qualifier against Gibraltar, says Sky Sports. It was a “blow” to his ankle, says the Evening Standard‘s man on a sofa. It is “nightmare” injure says the Caught Offside blog. He “rolled his ankle”says the Mirror. He “twisted his ankle” says the Mail.

For everyone wondering what he done. Hopefully just a mild ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/8DvJHEDyYE — Lynxx (@MintLynxx) March 24, 2021

And get this for a diagnosis. He played on with a broken ankle. Tough lad:

Will update tomorrow with the dire news on how long he will out for before they have him put down etc.

UPDATE: National team coach Stale Solbakken, says he has not suffered a serious injury and hopes to have him back for the next World Cup qualifier against Turkey on Saturday.

Anorak

