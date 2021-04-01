Anorak News | The neoliberal gym epidemic makes Stalinists blush

The neoliberal gym epidemic makes Stalinists blush

Do you see gyms and jogging as fallout from neoliberalism, those market-oriented reform policies which serve to protect private property from external interference. Nicole Karlis has view in Salon. It’s a view that makes you wonder if she ever saw the Communists compete at the Olympics and fascists doing callisthenics in the park:



“The last half-century may be considered the age of fitness, and it is no accident that it coincides with the age of neoliberalism,” Martschukat writes. “Rather than a generalizing call to arms, here neoliberalism denotes an epoch that has modeled itself on the market, interprets every situation as a competitive struggle and enjoins people to make productive use of their freedom.”

The timing is about right – neoliberalism was a response to 1970s stagflation. But socialism has been pretty keen on exercise.

Lead image: “All World Records Must Be Ours!”

Anorak

Posted: 1st, April 2021 | In: Money, News, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink