Nuns sell convent, ‘buy £60,000 Mercedes, some racehorses’ and escape to new chateau in south of France

In 1990, 8 nuns of the Poor Sisters of Clara sold their convent in Flanders, Belgium, allegedly bought a £600,000 Mercedes car, some racehorses and disappeared to a new chateau in the south of France.

As @brennajessie_ notes: ‘I want to be clear that when I talk about inspirational women this is who I mean.’





