Anorak News | The Brains Trust Bandits: Gun Assault criminals caught on CTV refused to wear Covid-19 masks

The Brains Trust Bandits: Gun Assault criminals caught on CTV refused to wear Covid-19 masks

In America, such the bolshiness in refusing to wear a mask to stop the spread of off Covid-19, that one alleged criminal let his slip from his face. So here he is on CCTV, wearing his mark as a chinstrap. The other two being sought by police in Washington DC, didn’t even bother to go that far.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying suspects in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) & Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on 4/8/21 in the 5000 blk of Benning Rd, SE. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: bit.ly/39W0fad

No-one said you had to be bright to be gun-toting criminal.

Anorak

Posted: 9th, April 2021