Anorak News | Spurs fans joy at watching paint dry – the Dulux years

Spurs fans joy at watching paint dry – the Dulux years

Spurs fans have been watching paint dry for years. And now the club has – get this – an official paint partner. It’s Dulux, the paint brand with the shaggy dog on the cans. No, not the Labrador. That’s the toilet paper. But give it time and Spurs will move to secure that vital signing, too. The Dulux deal was announced on social media. First the apology:

Proud to see your paints on the walls of the Spurs trophy room and bogs:

Spurs last won the League in 1961 – which is even longer ago in dog years.

Anorak

Posted: 16th, April 2021 | In: Sports, Spurs, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink