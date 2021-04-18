Anorak News | The European Super League is so rubbish that Spurs are in it

The European Super League is so rubbish that Spurs are in it

On the same day that the greedy, venal elite of European football outlined plans for a made-for-TV European Super League, a lone Wycombe Wanderers fan dressed in the team’s colours was thrown out of his club’s Championship match at Swansea City’s Liberty Stadium. Four thousand fans were at Wembley to see Leicester City beat Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final – but one fan in Swansea is one fan too many in these interesting times. But we like him, don’t we, this supporter of an unglamorous club who just wanted to see the match.

Here’s the plan, then: let the so-called big clubs leave the Premier League – and oddly Spurs are amongst that group; a club that has won the English league title less often than Everton, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Huddersfield, Wolves, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End – and as often (twice) as Burnley, Portsmouth and Derby. And let’s call the top flight the First Division and never mention the greedy feckers who left again. Let’s be more Wycombe.

Anorak

Posted: 18th, April 2021 | In: Sports, Spurs Comment | TrackBack | Permalink