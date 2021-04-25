Anorak News | Carabao Cup Final: sad Spurs reach 0.04 expected goals as Manchester City win

Anorak

Carabao Cup Final: sad Spurs reach 0.04 expected goals as Manchester City win

by | 25th, April 2021

Spurs achieved an expected goal tally of 0.04 goals over 93 minutes of Carabao Cup final action. Manchester City, who won the match 1-0, reached 3.5 expected goals. Given that sides start the match on zero, Spurs were only marginally more likely to score than they were to boil an egg on the half-way line or for Harry Kane to raise his tail and lay one.

To think that just last week, Spurs were part of a European Super League.



