Anorak News | Carabao Cup Final: sad Spurs reach 0.04 expected goals as Manchester City win

Carabao Cup Final: sad Spurs reach 0.04 expected goals as Manchester City win

Spurs achieved an expected goal tally of 0.04 goals over 93 minutes of Carabao Cup final action. Manchester City, who won the match 1-0, reached 3.5 expected goals. Given that sides start the match on zero, Spurs were only marginally more likely to score than they were to boil an egg on the half-way line or for Harry Kane to raise his tail and lay one.

To think that just last week, Spurs were part of a European Super League.

Anorak

