Anorak News | Wave-powered Tesla cars reject Bitcoin over climate fears

Wave-powered Tesla cars reject Bitcoin over climate fears

When not sotting rockets into space and making cars, Elon Musk is a keen environmentalist. This we know because the man who helped give us PayPal that triggers for a million delivery drivers to ship goods, tells us it’s the reason his Tesla car company is no longer accepting Bitcoin.

“We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Mr Musk wrote. “Cryptocurrency is a good idea… but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.”

But the metal cars… The rubber wheels… The huge display screens… The electricity… All created by wind and wave?

“Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) issues are now a major motivation for many investors. Tesla, being a clean energy-focussed company, might want to work better in the environmental area of ESG,” Julia Lee from Burman Invest told the BBC.

“But a cynic might suggest that this is just another move by Elon Musk to influence the cryptocurrency market, as he has done on so many other occasions,” she added.

In other news: Elon Musk sells cars. And it cannot trust a car dealer, who can you trust?

Anorak

Posted: 13th, May 2021