Anorak News | Rejoice! Granit Xhaka finally leaves Arsenal

Rejoice! Granit Xhaka finally leaves Arsenal

Arsene Wenger let Arsenal having signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a genuinely world-class striker who won the FA Cup for the Gunner with a moment of sublime grace. The hymned French coach also left Arsenal with Granit Xhaka, the most ponderous player to operate in the Gunners midfield in the non-veterans category. To say the ball slowed when it reached the glacial Swiss is to understate things. It often stopped. And when he wasn’t in exhibition mode, and collecting his ubiquitous yellow card because he was too often late to the ball, Xhaka was telling fans to ‘fuck off’. Reports are that he’s off to play foe the irritating Jose Mourinho’s Roma. The non-running Italian game should suit him. In this place, Arsenal are eyeing Ruben Neves, the Wolves midfielder. It can only be an improvement.

Anorak

Posted: 9th, June 2021