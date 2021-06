Jeffrey Toobin swaps Zoom toss for CNN confessional

My interview with @JeffreyToobin pic.twitter.com/OPmxut7emX — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) June 10, 2021

Jeffrey Toobin gets work. Apropos of nothing, there’s the joke that ends, ‘You shag one got and forever you’re known as a goat shagger.”

Anorak

Posted: 10th, June 2021 | In: TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink