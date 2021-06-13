Anorak News | Christian Eriksen – all there is to know about Denmark captain’s health

Christian Eriksen – all there is to know about Denmark captain’s health

We don’t know why Denmark captain Christian Eriksen collapsed during his country’s match with Finland in the European Championships. We do know that he is hospital and stable. But media experts with deadlines to meet know lots. Here’s a round-up:

The Mirror: “Christian Eriksen unlikely to play football ever again, says cardiologist.” It was a “suspected heart attack”.

The Indy: “‘Very, very uncommon’ medical emergency could have been triggered by congenital condition or viral infection, consultant heart doctor says”

Daily Mail: “Christian Eriksen is unlikely to play football again and Italian law could BAN him from competing for Inter Milan if it transpires he suffered a cardiac arrest “

Telecom Asia: “Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen fainted on the field.”

Wales Online: “Cardiologist says it may be too early to tell if Christian Eriksen can make a full recovery”

In brief: they don’t know.

