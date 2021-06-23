Anorak News | Blockchain and Money: watch free lectures from MIT

Blockchain and Money: watch free lectures from MIT

You can bone up on crypto currencies and the blockchain with this terrific lecture by MIT professor Gary Gensler. Blockchain and Money is “for students wishing to explore blockchain technology’s potential use – by entrepreneurs and incumbents – to change the world of money and finance. The course begins with a review of Bitcoin and an understanding of the commercial, technical, and public policy fundamentals of blockchain technology, distributed ledgers, and smart contracts. The class then continues on to current and potential blockchain applications in the financial sector.:

If you like this one, there are 23 more lectures on YouTube. And more on MIT’s website.

