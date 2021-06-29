Anorak News | You legally grow, smoke and carry 28g of marijuana in Mexico

You legally grow, smoke and carry 28g of marijuana in Mexico

As lockdowns end, Mexico’s top court has decriminalised the recreational use of cannabis. You can get stoned in Mexico without fear of fine and worse, just as you can in many US states over the border. In an 8-3 decision, the court decreed that adults will be able to apply for permits to cultivate and consume their own cannabis. But smoking weed in public and in front of children is banned.

With a permit, you can hold up to 28g of marijuana and grow as many as eight plants at home for personal use. At present, it is illegal to carry more than five grams.

Looks like we’re edging towards declaring a winner in the war on drugs.

Anorak

Posted: 29th, June 2021 | In: News, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink