Anorak News | Florida man tries to run on water to New York

Florida man tries to run on water to New York

Turn left out of Mimi, Florida for New York City. Turn right for Cuba. Reza Baluchi planned to turn right and run to New York in a floating wheel. He never arrived, beaching 30 from his starting point.

“The occupant advised he left the St Augustine area yesterday to head to New York,” the sheriff’s office said, “but came across some complications that brought him back to shore.

“The US coast guard was contacted and arrived on scene to take over the case and ensure the vessel/occupant are USCG compliant for their safety moving forward.”

Says the water walker:

“My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the coast guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department T hey are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people…. I will show people anything you want to do, do it. Don’t listen to anyone. Chase your dreams.” And maybe the coastguard will chase them with you.

