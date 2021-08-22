Anorak News | Only Fans bans porn – goodbye OnlyFans

Only Fans bans porn – goodbye OnlyFans

OnlyFans is where you can pay to connect with physical fitness experts, chefs, musicians and “other creators who post regularly online”. You can also use it for on-the-clock, internet-enabled sex with a sex worker. From October 1, the site will block sexually explicit photos and videos.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement. But the site is synonymous with pornography. There will be no more hardcore porn and live sex shows on the site, just nudity – you know, the kind of stuff you can see all over the web. So what’s the point of OnlyFans?

“These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers,” says OnlyFans.

On Twitter, @PostCultureReview posts an interesting take on the move: “A lot of people are getting the OnlyFans story wrong, and the reality of it is a lot more damaging and concerning to both the livelihood of sex workers and online freedom in general.”

Are the prudes and censors winning? Whose body is it? The twitter account alleges the move is part of a broader purge on porn pushed by evangelical Christians in the US.

These rules will basically require that OnlyFans (and every other site that accepts MasterCard payments) not only fully verify every user and every person who appears in every adult video, but review all posted content before publication, including real-time review of livestreams — Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) August 20, 2021

Because that’s the whole point of this. It’s a giant propaganda push, one with real teeth to it, to attack all sex work, legal or otherwise, consensual or not. OnlyFans dropping porn is just the next step. It’s only going to get worse. — Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) August 20, 2021

Tezza Williams, 22, from Birmingham, tells the BBC: “If you’re not allowed to post really explicit content it’s going to be a massive kick in the teeth. There’s this massive stigma on sex workers that just should not be a thing. We’re doing it from the comfort of our own bedrooms, it’s given us a living – it could be getting people off drugs, off the streets. [Making porn] is helping people and they still want to put bans on it, and [that’s] disgusting.”

Does banning stuff that makes OnlyFans and porn sites popular help people and society? And who gets to ban things? Who makes the decision, and why are they making it?

