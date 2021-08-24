Anorak News | How to be good at body language and make other people listen and obey

How to be good at body language and make other people listen and obey

I was once taught how to shake hands – by an idiot. His theory went that so long as you didn’t get too close to other person. stuck out your hand and make eye contract, the shakee would think you smart, confident and trustworthy. Until you opened your mouth. That was his mistake. But body language can matter. Body language does exist. Do not put your hands on your hips. Do not do the ‘fig leaf’. Try to avoid the power pose, so beloved by politicians. Keep your palms up. Be expansive. Take a look at “Make Body Language Your Superpower”, an address by students of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. It’s worth a watch. You might feel nervous and clammy as you address a group, but you can mask it with a few tricks.

Anorak

Posted: 24th, August 2021 | In: Money Comment | TrackBack | Permalink