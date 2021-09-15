Anorak News | Covid-19: Robert Peston’s Double Fist

Covid-19: Robert Peston’s Double Fist

ITV’s Robert Peston tweeted that despite being twice jabbed he’d still caught Covid-19. He investigated why? And having concluded his study, tweeted his findings:

According to new data from the government’s Vaccine Surveillance Report, in the age group 40 to 79, the overwhelming majority of those infected have been double-vaxxed

Wow, indeed. Peston, of course, failed to realise the bleedin’ obvious that this was because most of the adult population has had two doses of the vaccine. of the vaccine.

